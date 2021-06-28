UBS Group AG Acquires 11,787 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $97.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.99.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

ENS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.