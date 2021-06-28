UBS Group AG Acquires 4,151 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 962,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,560 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 453,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 399,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 39,655 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,686 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,491,955.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 268,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 268,552 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $55.19 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54.

