UBS Group AG Has $3.57 Million Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350,664 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of TechnipFMC worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 65,489 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 178,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

