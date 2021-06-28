UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $34.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.67 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.49%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

