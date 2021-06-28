UBS Group AG Sells 8,314 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Spire worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth $32,089,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after acquiring an additional 367,565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Spire by 364.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,221,000 after acquiring an additional 345,802 shares during the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,591,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Spire by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after purchasing an additional 90,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $73.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.26. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

SR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.