UBS Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €363.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €315.00 ($370.59) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €302.19 ($355.51).

ADS opened at €311.35 ($366.29) on Friday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €285.30.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

