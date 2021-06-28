UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for UGI’s earnings. UGI posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that UGI will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UGI.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,488. UGI has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In other UGI news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of UGI by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 438,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UGI (UGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.