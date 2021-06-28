UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

UGI stock opened at $47.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

