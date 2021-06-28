UGI (NYSE:UGI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

UGI (NYSE:UGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UGI Corp.’s buyouts including Pine Run Midstream and the pending deal of Mountaineer Gas Company will help it expand its operations. Also, the utility’s arm signed a joint venture (JV) with SHV Energy to boost its production capacity. It disposed its ownership stake in the Conemaugh station to cut emissions. Moreover, consistent customer wins will spur demand for its services. It has enough liquidity to meet its near-term debts, and is paying regular dividends and raising the same to add shareholder value for 34 straight years. In the past six months, shares have outperformed the industry. However, seasonality of its business may dent its demand and profitability. It is also exposed to several regulatory and environmental challenges in domestic and international activities. Any delay in the completion of capital projects is an added woe.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

UGI stock opened at $47.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 34.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 18.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 729,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,932,000 after buying an additional 112,636 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

