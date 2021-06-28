United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,804,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,305,000 after acquiring an additional 237,275 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,392,000 after acquiring an additional 192,702 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 187,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $2,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

