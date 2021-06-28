UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 52.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,273,264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,962,023,000 after buying an additional 146,695 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,148,005 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,138,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $6.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $398.59. 62,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,553. The company has a market cap of $376.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $286.61 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

