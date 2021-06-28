Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $614.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 106.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.69 and a 1 year high of $647.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $593.11.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

