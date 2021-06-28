Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,628,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

AY opened at $37.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.88.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

