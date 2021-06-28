Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $152.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.23 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.