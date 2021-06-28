Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $443,000 in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

AFYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

AFYA opened at $26.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Afya Limited has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $29.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

