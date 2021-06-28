Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,578 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $467,729,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF stock opened at $159.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.53. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.47.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

