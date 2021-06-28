Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $706,000 Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,790,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 364.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 158,861 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR stock opened at $180.00 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

