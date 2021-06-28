Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 598,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $31,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,670,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 368.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 171,949 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 21,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 341,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 91,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,067,804. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

