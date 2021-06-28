Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $83.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.98. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

