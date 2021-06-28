Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Decreased by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $284.11 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $193.93 and a one year high of $284.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

