Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Lifted by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 43.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after buying an additional 1,790,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 760,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825,249 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.09 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

