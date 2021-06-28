Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $393.60. 111,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,207. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $274.72 and a twelve month high of $393.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.