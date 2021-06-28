Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider Sells $173,906.25 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VCYT opened at $42.00 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $86.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 25,318 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 16.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth approximately $5,977,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.