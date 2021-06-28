VeriCoin (VRC) Price Down 4.6% This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $96.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,639.53 or 1.00130687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00029631 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00055312 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000828 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,806,992 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

