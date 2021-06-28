Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.39 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $233.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

