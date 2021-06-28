Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.25. 608,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.16 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.56.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $20,253,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 44.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,136 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,099,000 after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,172,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 848,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,670,000 after acquiring an additional 814,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

