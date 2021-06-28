Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 17.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,823,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,535 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $6,667,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 346.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 222,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 172,671 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 58.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 375,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 137,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VRT traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $26.81. 6,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,927. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $27.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

