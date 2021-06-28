Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Veru reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veru in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of VERU stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,142. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53. Veru has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $695.64 million, a P/E ratio of -289.90 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Veru in the first quarter valued at about $32,325,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 37.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after buying an additional 1,201,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Veru by 339.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 801,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after buying an additional 574,955 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 2,465.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 524,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

