Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTXPF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Victrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

Victrex stock remained flat at $$36.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85. Victrex has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

