VIDY (VIDY) Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. VIDY has a market capitalization of $19.31 million and $666,997.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIDY has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00054657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.14 or 0.00661145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038590 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.