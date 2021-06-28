Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at C$13.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -2,656.00. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of C$5.71 and a 52 week high of C$25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.86 million.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

