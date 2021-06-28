Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of VIOT stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at $744,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

