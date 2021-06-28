Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Freed Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $45.51 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of -1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,742,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $391,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.