Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,977 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $237.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $238.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several research firms have commented on V. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

