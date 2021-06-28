Vitalharvest Freehold Trust (ASX:VTH) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Vitalharvest Freehold Trust (ASX:VTH) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vitalharvest Freehold Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
Vitalharvest Freehold Trust Company Profile
Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for Vitalharvest Freehold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalharvest Freehold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.