Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 17,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of -75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

