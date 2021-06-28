Wall Street Games Trading Up 66.4% Over Last Week (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded up 66.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $1.84 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00046831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00138728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00164231 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34,380.20 or 0.99651534 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

