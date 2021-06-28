Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.54 on Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $41.43 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,129.49 or 0.06117380 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00129549 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 82,971,524 coins and its circulating supply is 77,250,492 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

