Warburg Research Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €120.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

PUM has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €98.52 ($115.91).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of Puma stock opened at €98.64 ($116.05) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. Puma has a 1 year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 1 year high of €97.36 ($114.54). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €91.72. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion and a PE ratio of 97.09.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.