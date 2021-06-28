Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,064,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,026 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $114,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 167,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Waste Connections by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,637,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,693,000 after purchasing an additional 60,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $120.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 141.34, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

