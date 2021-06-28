Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $144.18

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $144.18 and last traded at $143.90, with a volume of 4312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.25.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 7,883 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $1,070,905.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,796,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $11,945,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

