Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Webster Financial reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBS. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

WBS traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.79. 1,170,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

