Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Webster Financial reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
WBS traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.79. 1,170,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
