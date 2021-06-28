Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marlowe (MRL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marlowe (LON: MRL) in the last few weeks:

6/23/2021 – Marlowe had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Marlowe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Marlowe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Marlowe had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Marlowe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Marlowe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Marlowe had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Marlowe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

Shares of MRL remained flat at $GBX 896 ($11.71) during mid-day trading on Monday. 92,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,280. The firm has a market cap of £691.03 million and a PE ratio of -289.03. Marlowe plc has a twelve month low of GBX 478 ($6.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 908 ($11.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 792.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

