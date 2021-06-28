Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Increased by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 2.6% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,316,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 549.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.27. 331,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,127,068. The firm has a market cap of $187.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

