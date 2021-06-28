Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $90.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.86.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE WELL opened at $84.02 on Friday. Welltower has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.