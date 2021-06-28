West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $665.55 Million

Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will post $665.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $660.10 million and the highest is $671.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $527.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

WST traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.04. 3,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.33. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $216.51 and a one year high of $361.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

