Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 128.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,020 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,662,000 after purchasing an additional 231,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,272,000 after acquiring an additional 158,102 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 183,491 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,557,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $95.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.74. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

