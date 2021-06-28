Westshore Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 18,097 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

