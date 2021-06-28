Westshore Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 57,100 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.61 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

