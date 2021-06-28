Westshore Wealth LLC Invests $1.68 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $134.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.10. The firm has a market cap of $330.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $116.35 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

